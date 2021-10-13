© 2021
New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Shinyribs : Late Night TV Gold

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published October 13, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT
Shinyribs: Late Night TV Gold

Another genre-blender this week, thanks to Kevin Russell’s seamless blend of Texas blues, New Orleans funk, Memphis horns, Tex-Mex border music, big band swing, country twang, and roots-rock. “There is a lot of blur and shade and random splattered sinewy mop bucket melody,” as Kev says.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
