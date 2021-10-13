New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Shinyribs : Late Night TV Gold
Another genre-blender this week, thanks to Kevin Russell’s seamless blend of Texas blues, New Orleans funk, Memphis horns, Tex-Mex border music, big band swing, country twang, and roots-rock. “There is a lot of blur and shade and random splattered sinewy mop bucket melody,” as Kev says.
