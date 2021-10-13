New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Charley Crockett – Music City USA
It’s his tenth album in his six-year career, and second one in 2021. The 16 tracks on this one provide even more proof that Charley is not only on a roll, but one of our favorite new (yet vintage-sounding) voices in Country music. Is he trying to single-handedly save the genre? Will he succeed?