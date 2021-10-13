© 2021
New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Charley Crockett – Music City USA

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published October 13, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT
Charley Crockett Music City USA.jpg

It’s his tenth album in his six-year career, and second one in 2021. The 16 tracks on this one provide even more proof that Charley is not only on a roll, but one of our favorite new (yet vintage-sounding) voices in Country music. Is he trying to single-handedly save the genre? Will he succeed?

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
