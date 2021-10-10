© 2021
Crowd Around the Mic Celebrates 25 Years!

WNCW
Published October 10, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT
This is a special 25th-anniversary edition of "Crowd Around the Mic". Disc One is comprised of acts recorded over the last year, during a very challenging time when Studio B was closed for most of the year. Disc Two is a retrospective collection of some of the best songs of the last twenty-five years. These are tracks that have not appeared on previous "Crowd Around the Mic" volumes. We are quite pleased with it. We hope you will be too!
