Crowd Around the Mic Celebrates 25 Years!

This is a special 25th-anniversary edition of "Crowd Around the Mic". Disc One is comprised of acts recorded over the last year, during a very challenging time when Studio B was closed for most of the year. Disc Two is a retrospective collection of some of the best songs of the last twenty-five years. These are tracks that have not appeared on previous "Crowd Around the Mic" volumes. We are quite pleased with it. We hope you will be too!

Click here to donate now and get your own copy.