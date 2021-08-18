Ohio Family Cleans Out Freezer And Throws Out Grandma's Stash Of Cash

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An Ohio family was cleaning their grandma's house and decided to empty the freezer - so helpful. The contents went into a bag and into the garbage, and only afterward did the woman warn her relations about the cash she kept in the freezer. They're now grateful to the trash company, Republic Services. Workers found the truck that picked up the garbage, picked through 6 tons of it and returned $25,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.