Bacon And Eggs May Grow Harder To Find In California Restaurants Next Year

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Bacon and eggs may grow harder to find in California. Next year, an animal welfare law takes effect, a proposition passed by voters which mandates more living space for pigs, chickens and veal calves. Producers of eggs and veal say they'll comply, but most pork producers in Iowa say they can't. Diners in California may lose their bacon, although so far as we know, breakfast customers will still be able to order avocado toast. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.