Announcing the Final Outback Opry of the Season with Southern Culture on the Skids September 11th.
WNCW and The Foundation Performing Arts Center are proud to present Southern Culture on the Skids for another Outback Opry Drive-In Show. Southern Culture on the Skids has been consistently recording and touring around the world since 1983. The band is well known for their wide range of Americana styles that includes rockabilly, surf rock, country and R&B, with a punk edge and a healthy dose of humor mixed in. Their live shows are legendary, so grab your tickets now and join us for a great night of live music under the stars with Southern Culture on the Skids.
The show will begin a 8pm, and gates open to vehicles at 6:30. More information and tickets available now at foundationshows.org.
Southern Culture On The Skids has been consistently recording and touring around the world since 1983. The band (Rick Miller – guitar and vocals, Mary Huff – bass and vocals, Dave Hartman – drums) has been playing together for over 30 years. Their musical journey has taken them from all-night North Carolina house parties to late night TV talk shows (Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show), from performing at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan to rockin’ out for the inmates at North Carolina correctional facilities. They’ve shared a stage with many musical luminaries including Link Wray, Loretta Lynn, Hasil Adkins and Patti Smith. Their music has been featured in movies and TV, parodied by Weird Al, and used to sell everything from diamonds to pork sausage. In 2014 the band was honored by the Southern Folklife Collection at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill with an exhibition featuring their music and cultural contributions. Their legendary live shows are a testament to the therapeutic powers of foot-stomping, butt-shaking rock and roll and what Rolling Stone dubbed “a hell raising rock and roll party.”