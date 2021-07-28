Picture A Giant Hamster Wheel Washed Ashore On A Florida Beach

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. Picture a giant hamster wheel. Now picture that hamster wheel washed ashore on a Florida beach, which is what authorities found over the weekend. Turns out the hamster wheel wasn't for a pet but for a man named Reza Baluchi. He built the vessel intending to walk on water from Florida to New York, but his trip was cut short after he realized he was missing some crucial gear, including charging cables. Happens to the best of us.

