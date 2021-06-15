Special Presentation of "Spoonful of Blues" on Monday, June 22: Interview with Dom Flemmons

WNCW's Joe Kendrick spoke with Dom Flemons recently at the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC ahead of his performance as part of the Earl Scruggs Center's Summer Concert Series. There, The American Songster talked about his new hometown of Chicago as well as the life and work of Sonny Terry, who called Shelby, NC home from the time he was three years old until his early twenties. This is a special presentation of our Spoonful of Blues, which features a set of blues music on WNCW in the noon hour every Monday through Thursday, and Joe will play music from both Dom Flemons and Sonny Terry alongside the interview.