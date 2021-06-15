© 2021
Special Presentation of "Spoonful of Blues" on Monday, June 22: Interview with Dom Flemmons

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published June 15, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT
WNCW's Joe Kendrick spoke with Dom Flemons recently at the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC ahead of his performance as part of the Earl Scruggs Center's Summer Concert Series. There, The American Songster talked about his new hometown of Chicago as well as the life and work of Sonny Terry, who called Shelby, NC home from the time he was three years old until his early twenties. This is a special presentation of our Spoonful of Blues, which features a set of blues music on WNCW in the noon hour every Monday through Thursday, and Joe will play music from both Dom Flemons and Sonny Terry alongside the interview.

Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods at in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
