Do You Know The Cleverlys?

The New York Times wrote, “If Earl Scruggs, Dolly Parton, and Spinal Tap spawned a litter of puppies, it would be the Cleverlys.”

They are all accomplished musicians, putting their unique bluegrass spin on cover songs from any genre. The Cleverlys’ set list includes genius arrangements of tunes like Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” a medley of Blackstreet’s “No Diggity,” and Flo Rida’s “Low” that recently went viral on Facebook, with over 11 million views from a local TV appearance.

Rolling Stone Magazine says Digger’s “out-of-date eyeglasses are as thick as his hillbilly accent, but whose comic sensibilities are a hilariously off-kilter hybrid of Homer & Jethro and The Office.”

Check out this video to get to know The Cleverlys' unique mix of comedy, creativity, instrumentals, and vocals. Then go get tickets to their show at Foundation Performing Arts & Conference Center in Spindale, NC on June 19th! http://www.foundationshows.org/