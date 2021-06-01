© 2021
A Daughter's Journey To Reclaim Her Heritage Language

By Emily Kwong,
Michael ZamoraAnjuli Sastry
Published June 1, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT
Emily Kwong is host and reporter of NPR's <em>Short Wave</em> podcast.
NPR Short Wave host and reporter Emily Kwong is a third generation Chinese American, but she's never spoken her family's language.

Until now.

At age 30, she's trying to learn the language for the first time, and unpacking why she never learned it in the first place.

Emily's father, Christopher Kwong, stopped speaking his first language — Mandarin Chinese — when he was five-years-old. Born in New York City in 1958, he struggled to communicate with his kindergarten teacher and classmates.

Emily's grandparents, Hui and Edgar Kwong, were worried he would fall behind. They stopped speaking Mandarin to Christopher at home, and dedicated themselves to teaching him English.

"I realized I had to engage in a different world, a world in English," Christopher Kwong says. "You have to integrate, otherwise you're going to be really in a terrible place."

I realized I had to engage in a different world, a world in English.

In turn, Emily never learned her family's 'heritage language' growing up. In a conversation years in the making, Emily and Christopher process what it means to stop speaking a language — the generational cost of assimilation.

Emily will explore how being 'Chinese enough' gets tied up in language fluency and the feeling of racial imposter syndrome, in conversation with sociolinguist Amelia Tseng. She also discovers how language is a bridge that can be broken and rebuilt between generations — as an act of love and reclamation.

This story is part of the Where We Come From series, featuring stories from immigrant communities of color across generations, in honor of Immigrant Heritage Month. Find more stories here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Michael Zamora
Anjuli Sastry
Anjuli Sastry (she/her) is a 2021 Nieman Journalism Foundation Visiting Fellow. During her fellowship, Sastry will work on a two-pronged project to increase diversity within public radio. On air, she will launch a new audio and video project to elevate voices of color across NPR radio shows, podcasts and visual platforms. Behind the scenes, Sastry will create a guide for mentorship programs that foster retention and support employees of color in journalism.
