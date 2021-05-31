Charley Crockett Interview to Air today around 1:00 pm

Rising country music star Charley Crockett played a show at Hazel Robinson Amphitheater in Asheville recently, and WNCW’s Joe Kendrick and Sean Rubin travelled there to catch up with him for an interview and session with his band. In this interview and live session, recorded on the afternoon of his show, Charley talks about his experiences with the late James Hand, who Charley pays tribute to on his latest album, 10 For Slim, as well as how he spent his pandemic year, about comparisons to fellow Rio Grande valley native Freddie Fender, and more. Plus, Charley and his band play a couple of their go-to songs along with two James Hand covers in the session.