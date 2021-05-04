5th Graders Are Obsessed With Jeff Goldblum After Seeing 'Jurassic Park'

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A fifth-grade teacher in Missouri, Samantha Brown, learned that one of her students was a "Jurassic Park" fan. Most of the class hadn't seen the movie, but when they did, the kids got obsessed with Jeff Goldblum, naturally. Ms. Brown started assigning Goldblum-themed writing, math and art projects. The kids' parents then sent a letter to the actor, and he replied.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JEFF GOLDBLUM: That's the sweetest letter that you sent. I was very touched by it.

