WNCW's First Outback Opry of 2021

WNCW and The Foundation Performing Arts Center opened the 2021 Outback Opry season Saturday, May 1st with an upbeat, dance-worthy performance by Acoustic Syndicate. A perfect spring evening set the backdrop for what seemed like an oasis after a live music dry spell.

Among the audience members were Darin and Brook Aldridge, and Darin joined Acoustic Syndicate for a couple of numbers, bringing an extra bonus to an already wonderful concert.

WNCW has more planned and we will be announcing the acts and dates soon. So stay tuned!