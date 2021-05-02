© 2021
WNCW's First Outback Opry of 2021

Published May 2, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT
1 of 3  — May 1 21.jpg
2 of 3  — may1 2021 with Darin.jpg
3 of 3  — AcSynd5-1-21 parking lit.jpg

WNCW and The Foundation Performing Arts Center opened the 2021 Outback Opry season Saturday, May 1st with an upbeat, dance-worthy performance by Acoustic Syndicate. A perfect spring evening set the backdrop for what seemed like an oasis after a live music dry spell.

Among the audience members were Darin and Brook Aldridge, and Darin joined Acoustic Syndicate for a couple of numbers, bringing an extra bonus to an already wonderful concert.

WNCW has more planned and we will be announcing the acts and dates soon. So stay tuned!