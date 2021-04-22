© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Property Owner Calls Police After Couple Tries To Get Married There

Published April 22, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Florida couple found the perfect spot for their wedding - a 16,000-square-foot estate featuring a pool with a waterfall. Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones invited people to come to the Wilson estate. Sadly, the property belongs to Nathan Finkel, who doesn't do weddings. The couple told Mr. Finkel it was God's message they should marry at his house. But Finkel sent his own message to police, who had the wedding party leave. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.