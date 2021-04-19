© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

New Tunes At Two This Week

WNCW
Published April 19, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT
April 19 2021.png

Monday: David Wax Museum – Euphoric Ouroboric
David and Suz continue their exploration of Mexo-Americana music, this time with a DIY home-studio album with help from Alec Spiegelman (Okkervil River, Kevin Morby, Pokey LaFarge).

Tuesday: Jupiter & Okwess – Na Kozonga
Infectious, powerful, courageous music from the Democratic Republic of Congo! With guests including Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Wednesday: Norah Jones – ‘Til We Meet Again (Live)
Her first live album, comprised of 14 songs recorded between 2017 and 2019 on three continents.

On Thursday during the 2:00 hour, we will have Sierra Hull and Justin Moses live in Studio B!