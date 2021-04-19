New Tunes At Two This Week

Monday: David Wax Museum – Euphoric Ouroboric

David and Suz continue their exploration of Mexo-Americana music, this time with a DIY home-studio album with help from Alec Spiegelman (Okkervil River, Kevin Morby, Pokey LaFarge).

Tuesday: Jupiter & Okwess – Na Kozonga

Infectious, powerful, courageous music from the Democratic Republic of Congo! With guests including Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Wednesday: Norah Jones – ‘Til We Meet Again (Live)

Her first live album, comprised of 14 songs recorded between 2017 and 2019 on three continents.

On Thursday during the 2:00 hour, we will have Sierra Hull and Justin Moses live in Studio B!