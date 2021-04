WNCW's Martin Anderson had an opportunity interview with Jeremy Garrett, Andy Hall, and Andy Falco of the Infamous Stringdusters, as they talked about their upcoming Vanhoy Farms Revival Music Series (this Friday and Saturday in Harmony, NC), their upcoming tribute to Bill Monroe, solo projects, regaining the “muscle hand” after quarantine, and more. The session originally aired Monday, April 19th, but if you missed it, you can listen here!