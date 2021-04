WNCW and The Foundation Performing Arts Center present The Drive-In Concert Season Opener with Acoustic Syndicate May 1st at 8pm.

"Out Back" in the parking lot behind The Foundation Performing Arts Center at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC.

Admission will be sold per car with a limited number of cars allowed to maintain social distancing.

Click Here for Tickets and More Information: foundationshows.org