© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Anthony Neuer Makes Professional Bowlers Association Tour History

Published April 13, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Pro Bowler Anthony Neuer did something not seen on TV in 30 years. He faced a 7-10 split - two pins left standing, the two farthest apart - and knocked them both down.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ROB STONE: Come on, kid. Do it. Oh, he did it.

INSKEEP: The pin on the right bounced around and hit the pin on the left.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

STONE: He did it. My goodness, the ginger assassin just dropped a 7-10. You bet, kid.

INSKEEP: Ginger assassin, we salute you. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.