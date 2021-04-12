Wordstage on WNCW: Pete Koschnick – The Fly And The Lion

It’s WORDSTAGE, celebrating the fascinating world of storytelling featuring the very best storytellers, ballad singers and spoken word artist.

Pete Koschnick’s hometown is Port Townsend, Washington. He studied theater at Oberlin College and The Evergreen State College. He is a puppeteer, theater teacher and storyteller. He makes his home in Asheville, N.C. "The Fly and the Lion" is an Aesop Fables that teaches bragging can get you in trouble.