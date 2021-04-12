© 2021
WNCW-FM Podcasts
Podcasts of WNCW Local News, NPR News, On The Way Up, Southern Songs and Stories and more!

Wordstage on WNCW: Pete Koschnick – The Fly And The Lion

WNCW | By John Fowler
Published April 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Peter Koschnick.jpg
Peter Koschnick

It’s WORDSTAGE, celebrating the fascinating world of storytelling featuring the very best storytellers, ballad singers and spoken word artist.

Pete Koschnick’s hometown is Port Townsend, Washington. He studied theater at Oberlin College and The Evergreen State College. He is a puppeteer, theater teacher and storyteller. He makes his home in Asheville, N.C.   "The Fly and the Lion" is an Aesop Fables that teaches bragging can get you in trouble.

John Fowler
John started as a volunteer radio announcer in the spring of 1995, spinning vinyl and a brand new media, the Compact-Disc. He recalls, “In those days we had, reel-to-reel recorded programs, and guests crowding around the one mic to perform live - all bundled up into a 2 hour live old-time radio show." Now This Old Porch is three hours of top notch programming with up-to-date technology.
