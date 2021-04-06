© 2021
People Who Love To Hate QB Tom Brady Will Cringe At This One

Published April 6, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People who love to hate Tom Brady will cringe at this one. The Tampa Bay quarterback is represented on football cards, the sort that I collected as a kid, although not at this price. A Tom Brady card from his rookie season sold for more than $2 million. The sale by an online sports auction house is the highest price ever. The record for Tom Brady shatters the record of $1.3 million, which is also held by Tom Brady. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.