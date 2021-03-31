Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Announces 2021 Lineup (and spoiler alert: It's GOOOOD!)

March 31, 2021

The Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) has announced its full roster of talent slated to appear at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion this September, including Philadelphia indie-rock stalwart Dr. Dog, who will join Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker, Blackberry Smoke, Yola, The SteelDrivers, Rhonda Vincent, and Hayes Carll as headlining acts for the 20th anniversary event. The Steel Woods, Son Little, the Lonesome River Band, Ian Noe, and Charley Crockett are but a few of the acts announced today.

BCM was forced to cancel the festival in 2020 due to the pandemic, but are hopeful the event will happen as planned in Historic Downtown Bristol this year.

"We worked hard to keep our lineup as consistent as we could with the lineup we had hoped to have at last year's cancelled event, but the pandemic forced us to make some difficult decisions," said Leah Ross, BCM Executive Director.

The Festival has approximately 100 bands on the roster for this year's three-day Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, an event which draws more than 40,000 people to Historic Downtown Bristol each year.

"The music and tourism industries have been hit hard by COVID-19, and our Downtown businesses are struggling to survive," added Ross. "We hope our festival provides a boost to Bristol's economy to help get us back on track."