The Motel In The TV Show 'Schitt's Creek' Is For Sale

Published March 30, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The "Schitt's Creek" hotel is up for sale. The Rosebud Hotel (ph) appeared in every episode of the much-beloved show, but there's a catch.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SCHITT'S CREEK")

EUGENE LEVY: (As Johnny Rose) Oh, my God.

CATHERINE O'HARA: (As Moira Rose) I can't do it. I tried.

LEVY: (As Johnny Rose) This place is a dump. It's a dump.

MARTIN: A dump that's reportedly priced at about $1.6 million. The place is actually named the Hockley Motel, and it's in Mono, Ontario. For $1.6 million, maybe the owner can throw in some crows for free.

(SOUNDBITE OF CROWS CAWING)

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.