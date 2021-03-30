COMIC: Pueblo Tribal Teacher On The Difficulty Of Getting Students Online

It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented request: Educate students in entirely new ways amid the backdrop of a pandemic. In this comic series, we'll illustrate one teacher's story each week from now until the end of the school year.

Episode 2

Lori Chavez, a middle school social studies teacher in Kewa Pueblo, N.M., discusses the importance of staying connected to your community during lockdown.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /