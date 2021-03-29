© 2021
Wordstage: Zora Walker - "I Want My Big Toe"

WNCW | By John Fowler
Published March 29, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT
Zora Jenkins Walker
It’s WORDSTAGE, celebrating the fascinating world of storytelling featuring the very best storytellers, ballad singers and spoken word artist.

Zora Walker (1922-2013) was from the Yellow Branch community of Graham County, North Carolina. She was a wealth of many types of folklore including stories, jokes, children’s games, traditional folk songs and ballads.

This story, I Want My Big Toe, has been around for many generations. Folklorist Richard Chase collected and told a version. It’s a classic mountain folktale. 

On the Threshold of a Dream - Susan Pepper (Ballad Records) www.susanpepper.com

 Aired on 3/27 &3/28/2021

Tags

podcastwordstagespoken wordStorytellingZora WalkerJohnny Fowler
