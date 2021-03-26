Kids Get A Kick Out Of Soccer Star's Lookalike

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There is only one Lionel Messi, but don't tell that to the kids at an orphanage in Egypt. A local painter resembles the soccer superstar so much that kids flock to him when they see him. So he leaned into this role. He plays soccer with them while wearing Messi's jersey. One kid said it feels like the Argentine star has come to play with them. So now he wants Egypt's own star, Mohamed Salah, to come over and play as well. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.