Last Day of our on-air Spring pledge drive and a chance to win Merlefest Tickets!
1 of 2
2 of 2
Pledge to win Merlefest Tickets!
When you make your pledge of support today, you will be entered to win! Plus specials during Jazz & Beyond!
Merlefest September 16th - 19th: Four Four-Day passes to Merlefest with on-campus parking pass. Drawing will wrap up our 2021 Spring Fund Drive at 7pm.
During Jazz & Beyond from 7am to 11 am:
- All pledges of $100 or more will get a 3 CD "Grab Bag" (while supplies last).
- And All pledges during Jazz & Beyond only will be entered into a drawing to win "Billie Holiday: The Complete Decca Recordings" - 2 CD box set with book.
Pledge securely online at wncw.org or call us at 1-800-245-8870.
No contribution is required to enter the drawing. To enter the contest without making a pledge, please e-mail pledge@wncw.org with "Enter Me In The Contest Only" as the subject and include your name and phone number.