© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Last Day of our on-air Spring pledge drive and a chance to win Merlefest Tickets!

WNCW | By Brenda Craig
Published March 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT
1 of 2
2 of 2
Pledge to win Merlefest Tickets!

When you make your pledge of support today, you will be entered to win! Plus specials during Jazz & Beyond!

Merlefest September 16th - 19th: Four Four-Day passes to Merlefest with on-campus parking pass. Drawing will wrap up our 2021 Spring Fund Drive at 7pm.

 

During Jazz & Beyond from 7am to 11 am:

  • All pledges of $100 or more will get a 3 CD "Grab Bag" (while supplies last).
  • And All pledges during Jazz & Beyond only will be entered into a drawing to win "Billie Holiday: The Complete Decca Recordings" - 2 CD box set with book.

Pledge securely online at wncw.org or call us at 1-800-245-8870.

No contribution is required to enter the drawing. To enter the contest without making a pledge, please e-mail pledge@wncw.org with "Enter Me In The Contest Only" as the subject and include your name and phone number.

Tags

merlefestJazz & BeyondBillie HolidayWNCW Fund DriveWNCW giveaway