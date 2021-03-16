Volunteers In New York Find Missing Kangaroo

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Over the weekend, 7-month-old kangaroo Kaia hopped about a mile away from her home, a farm in Scottsville, N.Y. Now, at that age, the marsupial should still be in her mother's pouch to keep warm and develop. So more than 40 volunteers searched day and night to help find the roo and return to her to Stokoe Farms. On Sunday, the volunteers closed in on little Kaia, eventually grabbing her, wrapping her in a blanket. Now, she was cold, hungry but unharmed. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.