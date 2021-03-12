© 2021
British Website Wants To Hire Virtual 'Minecraft' Gardener

Published March 12, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST

SCOTT DETROW, BYLINE: Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. Every garden needs a little landscaping love, even the virtual kind made in the video game "Minecraft." That's why the British website WhatShed is looking to hire a "Minecraft" gardening consultant - pays up to $70 an hour. The consultant would help players design their virtual gardens. Previous gardening experience is beneficial but not essential. A creative flair is a must. And parents say video games are a waste of time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.