Connecticut Man Finds Bowl From Ming Dynasty At Yard Sale

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This could've made for a wild episode of "Antiques Roadshow." A Connecticut man was browsing at a yard sale when a blue and white bowl caught his eye. He bought it for $35 and did not bargain over that price. CNN reports it dates back to the 1400s. It's from China's Ming dynasty. That $35 antique is now to be auctioned for up to half a million dollars. It's MORNING EDITION.