Fan Finally Cuts His Hair After Cleveland Browns' Winning Season

Published February 2, 2021 at 6:08 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You might be growing longer hair during the pandemic, but most people have nothing on Jeff Panovich. He's a fan of the NFL's Cleveland Browns. The Port Clinton News Herald reports he vowed to grow his hair until the Browns had a winning season, which took six years - finally happened this season as the Browns were 11-5. Mr. Panovich had a friend cut his epic ponytail, which goes to a nonprofit that makes wigs for kids. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.