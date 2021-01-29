Firefighters Use Ladder Truck To Visit Coworker Hospitalized With COVID-19
SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon. A Phoenix firefighter got a surprise while in the hospital with COVID-19. Dan Volcko got sick on the job and had to be admitted for care. His fellow firefighters wanted to visit, but they had to do it from a safe distance. So they reached his hospital window with their ladder truck.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
DAN VOLCKO: There's a very distinct beep when you, one, back up the truck. And I'm like, huh, that sounds a lot like a firetruck.
MCCAMMON: Volcko's now recovering well at home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.