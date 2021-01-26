© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Boy's Stuffed Animal Is Rescued From Frozen Canal In Canada

Published January 26, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. In Ottawa, 6-year-old Nico was on a walk with his family when his 2-year-old brother chucked his favorite stuffed animal over the guardrail and down onto a frozen canal. There were tears but not a lot of options for retrieving the little stuffed Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, so Nico's mom turned to Twitter. Before long, a group that helps care for the canal was on the case with its maintenance team. They located the snow-covered Rudolph, cleaned him up a bit and Nico got his toy back. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.