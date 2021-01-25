© 2021
Volcanic Agate Found In Brazil Resembles Cookie Monster Muppet

Published January 25, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. OK. We've all been fed the lie that diamonds are a girl's best friend. Well, what if I could do you a gem better - a gem perhaps fit for a monster?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Cookie Monster) Cookie.

MARTIN: A geologist found volcanic agate that, when you cut it open, looks exactly like the face of Cookie Monster. Mike Bowers found this cookie-scarfing rock back in November, and its rare nature could give it a price of $10,000. Yeah. Science is cool. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.