© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Magic Trick Unveiled 100 Years Ago Still Intrigues Audiences

Published January 18, 2021 at 7:06 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. One hundred years ago this weekend, magician P.T. Selbit debuted a trick in London. He asked a woman to climb in a box, and he sawed her in half. It's one of the most compelling tricks ever seen onstage. It's not performed on an object but on a person who seems in danger. Selbit's innovation was passed down through the generations, and the illusion has now lasted a century - that is, if it is an illusion. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.