Dog Collar Helps Owners Better Understand Pet's Barking

Published January 13, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We all know dogs can't talk, but what if you could understand their barks just a little bit better? A South Korean startup has created a dog collar that uses AI to determine the possible emotion behind a dog's yapping. The collar connects to an app on your smartphone and can tell pet owners whether their pup is happy, relaxed, anxious, angry or sad. Or you could not mess with a good thing and just get to know your pooch. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.