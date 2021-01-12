British Restaurant Attempts To Send Samosa Into Space

TONYA MOSLEY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Tonya Mosley. We could all use a laugh these days. One British restaurant owner wanted to spread some cheer by sending a samosa into space. He and his friends attached a weather balloon, GPS and a GoPro and sent the samosa flying - moon or bust. The intrepid little snack didn't quite make it into orbit. It crash-landed in France. But when a local went to find the crash site, the samosa was gone. Who knows? Maybe the brave little pastry just kept on flying. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.