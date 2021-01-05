© 2021
Connecticut Dad Says His Daughter Had Her Heart And Her Car Stolen

Published January 5, 2021 at 5:50 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Getting your heart broken is tough. Getting robbed by the person who broke your heart - that is a mess. That's what happened to a young woman in South Windsor, Conn. She and her man had been dating for a few months. He'd won over her family. Then just after Christmas, he stole her car keys, drove off and never came back. We know this because her dad posted it on Facebook, writing, she had her heart and her car stolen. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.