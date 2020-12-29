© 2021
Members Of The Band Kiss Urge Eveyone To Mask Up

Published December 29, 2020 at 6:19 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If anyone knows about face coverings, it is the band Kiss. Last year, I reported the group was on its final year-long tour. Well, the End of the Road Tour is not over yet. Singer Gene Simmons posted a photo of the band en route to Dubai for a livestream concert - not in their usual devilish face paint. They were wearing more normal masks. Simmons reminded everyone to mask up as a courtesy and because it looks cool. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.