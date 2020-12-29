© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Archaeologists In Ancient City Of Pompeii Dig Up Roman Food Counter

Published December 29, 2020 at 6:00 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The ancient Romans may not have had McDonald's or Burger King, but that doesn't mean they didn't have fast food. Archaeologists in Pompeii have dug up a 2,000-year-old hot food and drink shop, the first of its kind ever discovered in the city's ruins - think a New York City street vendor but with more varied offerings. Researchers found traces of goat, duck, pig and even snails. Making you hungry? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.