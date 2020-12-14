© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Dolly Parton Saves 9-Year-Old Actor From Being Hit By A Car

Published December 14, 2020 at 3:31 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Dolly Parton saved lives again. She invested millions of dollars in a coronavirus vaccine and also continues entertaining. Inside Edition reports that while on the set of her latest movie, Parton saved a 9-year-old actor from being hit by an oncoming vehicle. In that movie, "Christmas On The Square," Parton is playing an angel. Is it possible she's just playing herself? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.