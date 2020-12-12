4 Stabbed, 33 Arrested After Trump Supporters, Counterprotesters Clash In D.C.

Updated at 2:23 p.m. ET Sunday

Thousands of President Trump's supporters — four weeks after a similar protest — flocked to the nation's capital for a protest in support of the president and his false claims of a stolen election.

By Saturday night, clashes between rallygoers and counterprotesters escalated into violence, with four people stabbed and 33 people arrested into Sunday morning. Nine people were transported to hospitals, according to Washington, D.C.'s Fire and EMS Department. Two of the nine were police officers with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Several groups that attended last month's protest marched again on Saturday. Those included the Proud Boys, a self-proclaimed "Western-chauvinist" organization known for violent confrontations with left-wing protesters. It's considered a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Supporters of President Trump participate in the Million MAGA March to protest the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 12 in Washington, D.C.

On Saturday evening, Proud Boys and counterprotesters were facing off in scattered skirmishes downtown. Police tried to separate the two sides. Counterprotesters also clashed with police at times, DCist reported.

A total of nine injured people were transported from D.C.'s downtown to hospitals after 7 p.m., the fire department said. Police said Sunday that 33 people were arrested between Saturday into Sunday morning, on charges including simple assault, possession of a prohibited weapon, assault on a police officer, crossing a police line, assault with a dangerous weapon and other charges.

Reporter Jenny Gathright of NPR member station WAMU observed members of the Proud Boys marching through Freedom Plaza earlier Saturday. Some of them were holding up white power symbols.

On Saturday morning, a White House spokesman confirmed that as the group gathered in D.C., one of its leaders, Enrique Tarrio, took a public tour of the White House. Tarrio posted about his visit to the right-wing social media app Parler. The White House says that Tarrio did not meet with the president, nor was he specifically invited. Tarrio said the visit "shows we've come a long way."

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / People march in support of Trump and in protest of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, in Washington, D.C.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / A Proud Boy member gestures as he marches in support of Trump. Thousands of protesters who don't accept that President-elect Joe Biden won the election were rallying.

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / A member of the Proud Boys makes a white power hand gesture.

Proud Boys in kilts. Dozens of them gathering downtown now for today’s March for Trump. pic.twitter.com/BTJWmGC6Yp — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) December 12, 2020

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU /

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / Police create a line separating counterprotesters from Proud Boys.

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / A counterprotester talks with a police officer, saying police are protecting Trump supporters and not counterprotesters.

Among the speakers at the pro-Trump rally during the day was former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who in his first public remarks since he was pardoned by Trump sought to deny President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

"People ask me this all the time now, in the last couple of days certainly: On a scale of 1 to 10, who's going to be the next president of the United States? And I say 1o, Donald J. Trump! 10!" Flynn told the crowd.

Flynn was pardoned by Trump late last month. He had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Other speakers at the rally included My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and right-wing activist Jack Posobiec.

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / Counterprotesters form a line behind a police line while chanting, "Whose streets? Our streets," to the Proud Boys, who are on the opposite side chanting, "F*** antifa."

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Kenny Lheureux of Gloucester, Va., wears his Super Trump outfit.

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / Police officers create a line between Trump supporters and counterprotesters.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU /

Elsewhere, right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was spotted on the National Mall. Jones also attended last month's march.

Similar to last's month larger rally, Saturday's demonstration brought participants into D.C. from far and wide. Louis Murray, who came from Boston, told WAMU that even if Trump's legal efforts to overturn the election fail, "we can still celebrate Trumpism" and "get ready for 2024."

"This is a very hopeful day for conservatives in America," Murray told WAMU.

Trump broadcast his approval of Saturday's demonstration, tweeting, "Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn't know about this, but I'll be seeing them! #MAGA."

On Saturday, crowds cheered as Marine One flew overhead with the president on board en route to another event. During last month's protest, Trump made an impromptu visit, riding by the rally in his presidential motorcade.

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / Members of Black Lives Matter, Anthony Lorenzo Green (from left), Nee Nee and Qiana Johnson, stand at Black Lives Matter Plaza.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU /

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / Proud Boys walk away from Black Lives Matter Plaza after police officers turned them away from counterprotesters.

Meanwhile, local Black Lives Matter activists and allies gathered in response at the city's Black Lives Matter Plaza, a center for activism since the summer.

"We're not counterprotesting," said Anthony Lorenzo Green, an organizer with Black Lives Matter's D.C. chapter. Green told DCist, "We're really just trying to create spaces of liberation so folks don't feel oppressed or bothered or feel like, you know, 'Why are these folks coming to our city bringing this type of violence to our city?' We're pushing back against that, saying, 'No, this is D.C. This is who we are, we're resilient and we're going to have our joy in the midst of all that may be going on in the city.' "

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU /

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Police scuffle with counterprotesters during a confrontation at Black Lives Matter Plaza.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / A counterprotester gets treatment after an irritant was sprayed into his eyes by police.

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / Trump supporters argue with counterprotesters, expressing that Trump will have four more years as president.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Proud Boys scream at counterprotesters near McPherson Square. Police separated the two groups.

On Friday, according to WAMU, Trump supporters and counterprotesters clashed at Black Lives Matter Plaza, which led to several arrests.

Hours after last month's rally, Trump supporters brawled with counterprotesters, with at least one person stabbed, two police officers injured and at least 20 arrests.

Demonstrators are gathering at a time when coronavirus cases have been surging in Washington, D.C., as in most of the United States. As in November, many participants in the pro-Trump gathering were seen without masks or face coverings.

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / Trump supporters stand with the Proud Boys near Lafayette Square.

/ Dee Dwyer for NPR / Members of the Proud Boys stand in front of Lafayette Square.