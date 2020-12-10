Nearly 5 Decades After Its Disappearance, Piece Of British History Is Returned

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A little piece of British history has been returned after being borrowed almost 50 years ago. A brass key belonging to an 11th-century tower in the county of Kent was returned to the charity that manages the site, along with a note that reads, borrowed 1973, returned 2020 - sorry for the delay. The charity has asked the sender to come forward, promising no overdue fines.