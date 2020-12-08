© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Pen Pal Matching Program Takes Off

Published December 8, 2020 at 5:52 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. During the pandemic, Rachel Syme started writing lots of letters on her old-school electric typewriter - lots. She asked if anyone would be interested in a pen pal exchange. Syme, who's a contributor to NPR, created Penpalooza, a pen pal matching program, and it's taken off. Penpalooza now has over 7,000 writers. One woman told The Guardian, when my first piece of mail arrived, the excitement I felt was beyond reason. It's MORNING EDITION.

[POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In the audio of this story, as in a previous Web introduction, we incorrectly refer to Rachel Syme as an NPR contributor. She is a New Yorker staff writer.] Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Corrected: December 8, 2020 at 12:00 AM EST
In the audio of this story, as in a previous Web introduction, we incorrectly refer to Rachel Syme as an NPR contributor. She is a New Yorker staff writer.