© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Tree-Hiding Koalas Are Harder To Count Than You Would Think

Published December 7, 2020 at 6:53 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Koala counting is difficult because the fluffy little bears hide in trees. So the Australian government announced that it will spend over $1 million to count the country's koalas using high-tech methods. The New York Times reports of the conservation effort will incorporate heat-seeking drones and acoustic surveys. Scientists will still use some old-school methods, though, like looking for koala droppings. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.