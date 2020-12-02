© 2021
Fellow Tennessean Justin Timberlake Buys Family A Needed Van

Published December 2, 2020 at 6:12 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Jake Stitt is a 17-year-old from Tennessee who often sits outside his home with a sign that says honk if you're happy. He has cerebral palsy, and his family needed a wheelchair-accessible van. Their GoFundMe effort didn't cover the costs, so Justin Timberlake did. His fellow Tennessean heard Jake's story and bought the van for Jake and his family before Thanksgiving. So if you hear them honk, you will know they're happy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.