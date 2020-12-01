© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Rapper Bad Bunny Is Spotify's Most Streamed Artist Of 2020

Published December 1, 2020 at 6:12 AM EST

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SI VEO A TU MAMA")

BAD BUNNY: (Singing in Spanish).

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Lulu Garcia-Navarro. It's official - Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify's most streamed artist of 2020. He only sings in Spanish, a sign of the growing power of Hispanic music. His album "YHLQMDLG" is the most streamed globally. It stands for (speaking Spanish) - or, I do whatever I want. It's the first time an artist who never sings in English tops the year-end list. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.