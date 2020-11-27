© 2021
Deer Snatches Hunter's Gun In Czech Republic

Published November 27, 2020 at 7:33 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Hunters in the Czech Republic were following a deer when something went wrong. One of their dogs startled it. The deer ran toward them and one of its antlers caught the strap of a hunter's rifle. It ran off. Someone later saw the deer, still with the gun, more than a mile away. Apparently, the gun isn't loaded, but some future hunter may think twice about opening fire when encountering a deer that also appears to be armed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.