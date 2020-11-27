© 2021
An Austrian Town Fed Up With All The 'Fugging' Jokes Decides To Change Its Name

Published November 27, 2020 at 7:41 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. People in "Schitt's Creek" are stuck with an embarrassing town name. But it's TV. It's fictional. In Austria, though, there is a real village named [expletive] - rhymes with ducking. It's been the name for centuries. But they've had enough of the ridicule and having the village sign stolen. In 2021, they are renaming the village F-U-G-G-I-N-G. They will ring in the new year as Fuggingers. Are we still on the air? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.