© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Owl Found Inside Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Published November 19, 2020 at 5:45 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree surprised some folks when it was revealed earlier this week. Let's say it just didn't have the look. It was a little droopy, a little Charlie Brown-ish. Turns out the crooked branches weren't the only surprise. Inside the tree, a worker found an owl. He was hungry and dehydrated but otherwise fine. He was taken to a nearby wildlife center. The owl has been named Rockefeller. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Corrected: November 19, 2020 at 12:00 AM EST
An earlier headline mistakenly said the owl found in the Christmas tree was a baby. In fact, it was an adult northern saw-whet owl.