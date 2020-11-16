© 2021
French School Warns Parents Not To Throw Kids Over The Gate

Published November 16, 2020 at 5:53 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Parents of students attending the Trillade primary school in Avignon, France, have until 8:30 a.m. to drop off their kids before the gate closes. But some tardy parents have found a workaround - or should I say a workover? - throwing their children over the 6-foot gate. There haven't been any injuries. Nevertheless, the school put notices outside the entrance that read, I don't throw my children over the gate - you know, as a reminder. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.